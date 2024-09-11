Siobhain Clear (née O' Connor)

Garrane, Listellick, Tralee

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home Tomorrow, Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm

Funeral Cortege arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee at 1.40am Friday afternoon where the Requiem Mass for Siobhain Clear née O’ Connor will take place at 2pm

Mass will be livestreamed on stjohns.ie

Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery

Advertisement

No Flowers please, donations if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation