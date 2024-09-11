Siobhain Clear (née O' Connor)
Garrane, Listellick, Tralee
Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home Tomorrow, Thursday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm
Funeral Cortege arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee at 1.40am Friday afternoon where the Requiem Mass for Siobhain Clear née O’ Connor will take place at 2pm
Mass will be livestreamed on stjohns.ie
Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery
No Flowers please, donations if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation
