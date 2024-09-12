Shirley Loftus née Horgan, Mulgrave St. Limerick. Recently of Lahesrough, Ballybunion. Predeceased by loving mother Breda Horgan and missed deeply by father Pat Horgan. deeply grieved by Husband Stephen, missed by son Darren and partner Sinead, daughter Mirissa, brothers and sisters, John Horgan, Marie Shanahan, Aine Shananhan, Barry Horgan, Roy Horgan and Padraic Horgan, nephews, Bryan and Joshua Shanahan, Keith, Llyod, Thomas and Andrew Horgan, nieces, Shauna, Ciara and Roseanna Shanahan and Betty and Ava Horgan and many friends, particularly from the Krupps days

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday, 12th Sept., from 6.00pm-8.00pm. Shirley 's funeral cortege will arrive at St Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, for 11.00am Requiem Mass on Friday, Sept 13th. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St John`s Cemetery, Ballybunion. Please use the tab below to offer your condolences to Shirley's family. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit UHK.