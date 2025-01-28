Shiela Dwyer née Daly, Farnes, Castlemaine.
Shiela passed away peacefully on January 28th 2025 in the loving care of her family.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe, her son John Anthony, her sisters Kitty and Mary Claver and her brother John.
Sadly missed by her sisters; Sr. Helena (Bon Secours) & Nora Connery (Youghal), sister-in-law Eileen (Buttevant), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
~ ~ ~ ~
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Wednesday evening (Jan. 29th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 7pm - 8.30pm followed by removal to St. Gobnait's Church Keel.
Requiem Mass Thursday (Jan. 30th) at 1 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Please use the online Condolence book below as an option to offer your sympathies.
Shiela's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.
