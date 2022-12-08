Shelia Sullivan née Foley, St. James' Gardens, Killorglin & formerly of Iveragh Road & Langford St., Killorglin.
Sheila passed away, peacefully, in her hundredth year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Daniel (Danny). Deeply missed by her daughter Breda, son Daniel, daughter-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law Michael Christopher (Sullivan) & Graham (Todd), sister-in-law Anne(Sullivan), her beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Pedeceased by her much loved sisters Nellie, Joan, Mary & Bridie and her brother Kevin. Rest In Peace
Reposing Sunday evening (Dec. 11th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.00pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin, arriving at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass Monday (Dec. 12th) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
