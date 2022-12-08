Advertisement

Shelia Sullivan née Foley

Dec 9, 2022 10:12 By receptionradiokerry
Shelia Sullivan née Foley, St. James' Gardens, Killorglin & formerly of Iveragh Road & Langford St., Killorglin.

Sheila passed away, peacefully, in her hundredth year.  Predeceased by her beloved husband Daniel (Danny).  Deeply missed by her daughter Breda, son Daniel, daughter-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law Michael Christopher (Sullivan) & Graham (Todd), sister-in-law Anne(Sullivan), her beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.  Pedeceased by her much loved sisters Nellie, Joan, Mary & Bridie and her brother Kevin.  Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday evening (Dec. 11th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5.00pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin, arriving at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass Monday (Dec. 12th) at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

