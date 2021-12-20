Shelia Kerrisk née Riordan, Gortalassa, Firies.

Died peacefully at University Hospital Kerry, Shelia a beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved and wonderful mother of Mary, Sarah and Edmond, adored grandmother of Michael, Lisa, Maria, Aoife, Laura nd John and very proud great-grandmother of baby Sean. She is pre-deceased by her much - loved brothers Joe, John and Patrick and sister in law Nancy. She will be sadly missed by her family, her loving sons-in law Richard (Harrahill), Tara, Co. Meath and Paudie (Griffin), Aghadoe, Killarney, her loving daughter-in law Maura and sisters-in law Mary Riordan, Tralee and Joan Curran, Strandhill Co. Sligo, her adores nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, and great grand-nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Connors Funeral home Firies this Wednesday evening (Dec 22nd) from 6pm to 8pm for family and close friends.

Funeral cortége for Shelia will arrive at St Gertrude’s Church, Firies on Thursday at 10:50am, for requiem mass at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv

Burial will take place afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery. Enquiries to Eamonn O'Connor Funeral Director