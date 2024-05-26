Sheila Roche (nee Walsh), Firie, Castleisland and formerly of Coom, Cordal.

Peacefully, on May 25th 2024, after a short illness, under the excellent care of the staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee and the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Johnnie, her family Marie, Tommy, Joanne, John and Sheila, sons-in-law William, Darragh and Vincent, daughters-in-law Therese and Jane, her adored eleven grandchildren Gráinne, Liam, Jack, Brian, Colm, Ciaran, Patrick, Ryan, Dylan, Maisie and Ríona, brother-in-law Denis, sisters-in-law Mary and Shán, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland