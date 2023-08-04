Sheila Roche (née Donnelly)

Sheila Roche, nee Donnelly, New York and formerly South View Terrace, Waterville passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 1st in New York.
May her gentle soul Rest In Peace
Beloved daughter of the late Mary and Denis Donnelly (Tailor) and sister of the late Mary and predeceased by her husband Jimmy, Sheila will be sadly missed by her loving children and grandchildren in New York, her brothers Kevin, Brendy and Tony, sister Anne and their families and her many friends in New York and Waterville.
Funeral mass will take place on Monday, 7th August at 11am (US Time) and 4pm (Irish Time) and will be live streamed on
https://www.stbrendanbklyn.org/
A mass in memory of Sheila will take place on Friday, 18th August, at 7.30pm in St. Finian's Church, Waterville which will be live streamed on
https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville
