Sheila Riordan (née Fogarty) of Rockpark Avenue, Tralee, and formerly Knockawaddra and Toormore, Kilcummin, Killarney.

Died on 9th January 2025, surrounded by her loving family beloved wife of the late John (Jackie), dearest mother of Mary, Angela, Bridget, Geraldine and John.

Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Seán, Amel, Nouredine, James and Mark, sister Betty, sons-in-law Billy and Zak, daughter-in-law Valerie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (13th January) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated at 11a.m. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.

A special thanks to the staff of Clonfert Ward who cared for Sheila over the past few weeks.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.