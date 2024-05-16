The death has occurred of

Sheila passed away peacefully at home on the May 15th surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her parents Jack and Moll.

Dearly missed by her heartbroken sisters Mary and Kathleen, her brother-in-law Dan, her much loved nephew and nieces James, Mari and Catherine, their partners Helen, Gary and Shane, her adored grand-nephews and grand-nieces Jack, Danny, Katie, Sadie, Croía and Maeve, her many loyal friends, relatives and neighbours.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Eamon O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Friday evening from 6.00 to 7.30PM. Funeral cortege for Sheila O’Sullivan will arrive to the Sacred Heart Church, Ballyhar on Saturday morning at 10.50AM for Requiem Mass at 11.00AM. Burial will take place afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery.

Sheila’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church

Family Flowers Only Please.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry via the following link.

https://www.kerryhospice.com/how-you-can-help

Enquiries to Eamon O’Connor Funeral Director, Firies.