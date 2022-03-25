Sheila O'Shea (Nee O'Mara) "Woodville", Woodlawn Road, Killarney and late of High Street, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Muckross Abbey Graveyard. The Requiem Mass for Sheila will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
Family Information:-
Beloved wife of the late Owen and loving mother of Ted, Kevin, Pauline and Cormac. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Harrison, daughters-in-law Mohana and Maura and Ted's partner Nora, her grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her beloved grand daughter Caoimhe, her brother Con and sister Mary.
"May She Rest In Peace"
