Sheila O’Connor née Flaherty of Lissereen, Abbeydorney and formerly of Curravough, Tralee.
Beloved wife of the late Donal, dearest mother of Marie, Thomas, Don, Anne and the late J.J. and sister of the late Tomás & Pat.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4 to 7pm for friends, family and neighbours.
Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated at 11am, streamed on www.churchmedia.tv
Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Valentia Island Vermouth in world’s top 10Sep 13, 2021 13:09
Plans for 18 houses and apartments in KenmareSep 14, 2021 10:09
Tralee company to create 20 new jobs with expansion into former BorgWarner factorySep 13, 2021 13:09
Road closed following crash on Tralee Listowel road near Six CrossesSep 13, 2021 17:09
Tralee-Listowel Road reopen following road traffic incidentSep 14, 2021 08:09