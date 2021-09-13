Sheila O’Connor née Flaherty of Lissereen, Abbeydorney and formerly of Curravough, Tralee.

Beloved wife of the late Donal, dearest mother of Marie, Thomas, Don, Anne and the late J.J. and sister of the late Tomás & Pat.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4 to 7pm for friends, family and neighbours.

Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Friday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated at 11am, streamed on www.churchmedia.tv

Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Rosemary Centre, Balloonagh, Tralee or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.