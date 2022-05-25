Sheila O'Connell, Blueport, Ballycotton,Co. Cork and formerly of Dromartin, Ballyduff.
Reposing at her home at Blueport, Ballycotton this evening (Thurs May 26th) and at her brother Donie's house in Dromartin, Ballyduff on Friday evening. Requiem Mass will take place at SS. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff, on Saturday at 12 noon,
live-streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/
Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. Enquiries to Lawlor's Funeral Directors.
