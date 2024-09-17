Sheila O’Brien née Leen, Clahane, Ballyard, Tralee; passed away peacefully on 17th September 2024 at University Hospital Kerry, in the company of her cherished niece Joanna. Predeceased by her beloved husband Stephen, her parents, Denis and Kate Leen (née Rahilly) and her siblings Eileen and Tommy. Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy and his wife Catherine, her nephew Denis and his wife Aoife and her niece Joanna and her husband Damien. Sadly missed also by her in-laws Anne Mitchell, Biddy Browne, Pat O' Briain and Catherina Twomey and nieces and nephews of the extended O’Brien family and her many dear friends and neighbours.

May Sheila’s Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday, 19th September, 2024 from 5.00pm-7.00pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St John’s Church, on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 9.30am where the Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated at 10.00am followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee. O87 6865632 or 0667121119.