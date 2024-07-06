Sheila O' Sullivan née Kissane, The Black Valley, Gap of Dunloe, Beaufort

Sheila passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of University Hospital Kerry.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Sonny, her brother Mikey-Joe & her sister Marie, niece Caroline & nephew Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving son Patrick, daughter-in-law Margaret, her dearly loved grandchildren Niamh & her partner Chris, Seán & his partner Laura, sister Nora, brother-in-law Patrick, sister-in-law Jane, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Monday evening (July 8th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Beaufort.

Requiem Mass Tuesday morning (July 9th) at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort