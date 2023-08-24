The death has occurred of SHEILA O' SULLIVAN (née BREEN), Lissivane East, Milltown, Kerry
SHEILA O' SULLIVAN née BREEN, LISSIVANE EAST, MILLTOWN and formerly of LAHARD, BEAUFORT
Sheila died peacefully on August 24th 2023 in the presence of her family and in the loving care of The Palliative Care
Team of University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Timmy Joe & Grandson Oisín.
Dearly loved and sadly missed by her daughters Liz Tangney & Noreen Leslie, sons Noel, Gerard & Pat, son-in-law Eamonn,
daughters-in-law Alison, Margaret & Michelle, her much loved 18 grandchildren & 25 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law
Betty (London) & Mary Cockburn, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
~
Reposing Friday evening (Aug. 25th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 7.30pm .
Funeral arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Listry Saturday morning (Aug. 26th) for
Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry
Sheila's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.
