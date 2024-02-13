Advertisement

Sheila Mitchell

Feb 13, 2024
Sheila Mitchell, Gortshanafa, Currow and Tralee 10/02/2024. Predeceased by her father Neily and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her daughters Laura and Layla, mother Eileen, sister Elaine, brother Mossie, her good friend Derry, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.  Rest In Peace

Remains arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow at 10am on Wednesday, 14th February 2024, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michaels Cemetery, Killeentierna.

House private please. Family flowers only.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Enquiries to Sheehan Undertakers, Farranfore.

