Sheila Mangan (nee O'Brien)

The old Post Office, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Lackarue, Milltown

Reposing at her residence, Eircode: V92 H421, this Friday evening, September 16th, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Live streaming of Sheila's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.

www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Church-Knocknagoshel-108523484110194/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Kerry Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society for Night Nurses.

Sheila Mangan (nee O’Brien), the old Post Office, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Lackarue, Milltown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 15th September surrounded by her family following a long illness. Predeceased by her beloved husband Willie, brother Paddy and sisters, Sr. Laurence and Eileen. Loved and adored mother of Micheál (Freemount), Anita (O’Sullivan, Hospital) and Judith (O’Riordan, Abbeyfeale).

Deeply regretted by her children, her precious grandchildren Shaleen, Jeremy, Susan, Grace, Jack and Joyce, sons-in-law Billy and Brian, daughter-in-law Lois, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.