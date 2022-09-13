Sheila Mangan (nee O'Brien)
The old Post Office, Knocknagoshel and formerly of Lackarue, Milltown
Reposing at her residence, Eircode: V92 H421, this Friday evening, September 16th, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
Live streaming of Sheila's Requiem Mass will be available on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook page.
www.facebook.com/St-Marys-Church-Knocknagoshel-108523484110194/
Advertisement
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Kerry Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society for Night Nurses.
Recommended
Huge excitement as Garth Brooks visits West KerrySep 14, 2022 13:09
Kerry TD says people are being taxed to deathSep 15, 2022 13:09
Shortlist announced for Best of Kerry AwardsSep 14, 2022 17:09
Councillor says Tralee representatives should have had initial vote on Island of Geese saleSep 15, 2022 13:09
Tax defaulters' list shows fines of almost €9,000 imposed by Kerry courtsSep 13, 2022 17:09