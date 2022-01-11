Sheila ‘Julia Mim’ Looney née Cremin, Lissyconnor, Rathmore.
Sheila, beloved wife and best friend of the late Johnny Looney. Predeceased by her sister Eileen McCarthy (New York). Deeply regretted by her daughters Breda Buckley (Delaware), Eileen Buckley (Millstreet), Sheila Looney (Lissyconnor), Maura Whalen (New York) and Áine Taylor (Delaware), sons in law Michael Buckley, Dan Buckley, James Whalen and Brian Taylor. Sadly missed by her granddaughters Úna and Hannah and grandsons John, Stephen and Daniel.
Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening (Wednesday January 12th) from 6pm to 7:30pm. Sheila's Funeral cortege will leave O'Keeffe’s Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore for requiem mass at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed on www.rathmoreparish.ie
Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
Recommended
Kerry had lowest rate of COVID-19 over ChristmasJan 11, 2022 08:01
HSE confirms opening tomorrow of appointment-only Killarney PCR test centreJan 11, 2022 17:01
Grand Master Stag's presence should attract more visitors to KerryJan 11, 2022 13:01
North Kerry GP practice to remain closed until next MondayJan 11, 2022 13:01
Two Kerry greenways set to open in JuneJan 11, 2022 17:01