Sheila ‘Julia Mim’ Looney née Cremin, Lissyconnor, Rathmore.

Sheila, beloved wife and best friend of the late Johnny Looney. Predeceased by her sister Eileen McCarthy (New York). Deeply regretted by her daughters Breda Buckley (Delaware), Eileen Buckley (Millstreet), Sheila Looney (Lissyconnor), Maura Whalen (New York) and Áine Taylor (Delaware), sons in law Michael Buckley, Dan Buckley, James Whalen and Brian Taylor. Sadly missed by her granddaughters Úna and Hannah and grandsons John, Stephen and Daniel.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening (Wednesday January 12th) from 6pm to 7:30pm. Sheila's Funeral cortege will leave O'Keeffe’s Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore for requiem mass at 11.30am. Mass will be live streamed on www.rathmoreparish.ie

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.