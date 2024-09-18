Sheila (Julia) Horgan (née Browne), Clogher Drive, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry and late of Kilquane, Castletownroche, Co. Cork. Peacefully, on September 16th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughters Julie, Catherine, Patricia and Anna Maria, sons John and Liam, grandchildren Cecelia, Maurice, Daniel, Pádraig, Christopher and Katie, great-grandchildren Lianne, Ella, Aoife, Lauren and Fionn, son-in-law Mike, sister-in-law Peg, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening, September 20th, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Saturday morning at 10.45am, with the Requiem Mass for Julia being celebrated at 11.00am, live-streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie, followed by burial afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.
