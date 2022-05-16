Advertisement

Sheila Hanafin (née Burrows)

May 18, 2022 15:05 By receptionradiokerry
Sheila Hanafin (née Burrows)

Sheila Hanafin (née Burrows)

Mitchel’s Avenue, Tralee and formerly of Staff Barracks, Boherbee, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Friday at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Advertisement

Son Eddie, daughters Siobhán and Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus