Sheila Hanafin (née Burrows)

Mitchel’s Avenue, Tralee and formerly of Staff Barracks, Boherbee, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass on Friday at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Advertisement

Son Eddie, daughters Siobhán and Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.