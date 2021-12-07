Sheila Griffin (nee O'Mahony), Kilquane, Cordal, Castleisland.

Peacefully, at home, on December 4th 2021, in her 94th year, in the presence and care of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late J.P. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family Donna, Anne, Tommy, Trisha and Eddie, son-in-law Mike, daughter-in-law Kathleen, her adored seven grandchildren Padraig, Flor, Sheila, Grace, Sineád, Julia and David, her cherished great-granddaughter Luna, sisters-in-law Sharron and Cecilia, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her sister Joan and her brothers Jerry and David (Sonny).

The funeral cortège will depart Sheila's residence at 10.30am on Thursday morning and travel via Kilmurry Cemetery to Cordal Church arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Tobar na bhFionn Cemetery, Cordal. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Alzheimers Society, via 'Donate' link below or c/o Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland.