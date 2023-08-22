Sheila Griffin née O'Connell, Lower Main Street, Castleisland and formerly of London and Dulague, Castleisland.

Peacefully on August 19th 2023, in her 100th year, in the presence of her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at the Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland. Beloved wife of the late J.P. and mother of the recently deceased David. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and John, daughter-in-law Julie, her adored grandchildren Daniel, Luke and Tom, sisters Maureen and Tess, brother Michael, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many carers and friends. Also remembering her deceased sisters Margaret and Kitty. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland