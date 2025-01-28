Sheila Finnerty née O’Driscoll of London and Portmagee. Sheila passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 7th 2024 in the presence of her loving family. Predeceased by her father and mother Jeremiah and Christina O’Driscoll, her sister Eileen O’Shea, her sister-in-law Marian O’Driscoll and her brothers-in-law Paddy Cartin and Patrick O’Shea.

Sheila is deeply missed by her loving husband Will and her sons Liam and Sean, along with her sisters and brothers, Mary, Christina, Breda, Kevin, Jerry, Joseph, Francis, Geraldine, Caroline, her nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Thursday, January 30th from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Portmagee at 7:30 pm. Arriving in Portmagee at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday, January 31st. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinskelligs