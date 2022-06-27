Sheila Daly née Cahill, Tullig Millstreet and formerly of Barraduff, Headford, Killarney.
On 27th June 2022,unexpectedly, Sheila beloved wife of Teddy, loving mother of Siobhan and grandmother of Nessa, sadly missed by her husband, daughter, granddaughter, son in law Tony, sisters Catherine Mary, Margaret and Noreen, sister in law Margaret, brothers in law Joe, Dinny & Connie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.
Lying in repose at her home this Tuesday evening which is private. Reposing at St. Patrick's Church, Millstreet on Wednesday 29th June from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday 30th June at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilquane cemetery, Barraduff, Co. Kerry.
House Private Please
Requiem mass will be lived streamed on
