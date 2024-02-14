Sheila Coffey née Sheehan, New Street, Cahersiveen passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the wonderful staff of St. Anne’s Hospital, Cahersiveen.

Predeceased by her husband Jeramiah, her sisters, Bridie and Maura, her brother John and her niece Marion O’ Dwyer. Sheila will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Mary (Brogan), Mossey, Noreen (Phelan), JJ, Sheila and Martina (Harte). Adored grandmother to Sarah-Louise, Aidan, Laura, Jonathan, Karen, Alan, Ciara, Emer, Niamh, Keelan, Cillian, Éanna, Áron and Alanna. Her loss will also be deeply felt by her sons-in-law, Brian (Brogan), Brian (Phelan), Stephen (Harte), daughters-in-law, Pauline and Jill, her nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, very kind neighbours and wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen from 5pm-7.30pm on Thursday evening February 15th, followed by removal to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen to arrive at 8pm. Requiem mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, February 16th, followed by burial in Relig Cill Fhaoláin.

Requiem mass will be live streamed via the following link: http://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Donations, if desired, to St. Anne’s Hospital, Cahersiveen.