Sheila Cahill née Flynn, Woodlawn Park, Killarney and Late of Glounbawn, Gortatlea, Tralee. Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her beloved husband John. Dearly loved by her daughter Valerie and her husband Tom Kearney and much loved nana of Ciara, Patrick and Eimear. Sadly missed by her family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Maurice and Denis.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at her daughter Valerie Kearney's home, Ballincarrig, Firies V93 H7N3 on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at St Mary's Cathedral on Saturday morning at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Sheila will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
