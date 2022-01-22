Sheelagh Drwal (née O Connell)

Sheelagh Drwal (Nee O'Connell) late The Castle Firies Killarney

Reposing at O'Connors Funeral home Firies on Tuesday 25th January between 6-8pm for family and close friends. Funeral cortage for Sheelagh at St Gertrude's church firies on Wednesday 26th at 10.50am, followed by 11 o'clock mass Mass will be live streamed using this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church..

Burial will take place afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery.

Sheelagh Drwal (nee O'Connell) 20th January 2022. Died peacefully at Wexford General Hospital. Late of The Castle, Firies, Killarney. Sheelagh, beloved wife of the late Maximillian. Dearly loved mother of Elizabeth and very proud grandmother of Matthew and Andrew. She is pre-deceased by her much loved brothers Timmy-Joe and Frank and sisters Kathleen, Nancy and Elizabeth. She will be sadly missed by her family, her brother John and sister-in law Maria, London, her loving son in law David (Stuttard) Horsforth Yorkshire and partner of Matthew, Jess (Cooke) Suffolk England.

Enquiries at Eamon O'Connor Funeral home Firies 0866025457