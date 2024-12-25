Sharon Moriarty (née McNulty), originally from Chicago, residing in Listowel. Spouse of Eugene Moriarty, mother of Eoghan, Eibhlís, Tabitha and Madison, sister to Tom, Bill, Barbara, Kevin and predeceased by the late Brendan and Roberta, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and friend of many.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her residence, 12 Knockroe Drive (V31 NP46), on Sunday, December 29th, from 2.00pm to 5.00pm.

Advertisement

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Sharon being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by private Cremation.