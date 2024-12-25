Sharon Moriarty (née McNulty) 12 Knockroe Drive, Clieveragh, Listowel.
Sharon Moriarty (née McNulty), originally from Chicago, residing in Listowel. Spouse of Eugene Moriarty, mother of Eoghan, Eibhlís, Tabitha and Madison, sister to Tom, Bill, Barbara, Kevin and predeceased by the late Brendan and Roberta, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and friend of many.
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Reposing at her residence, 12 Knockroe Drive (V31 NP46), on Sunday, December 29th, from 2.00pm to 5.00pm.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel on Monday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Sharon being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by private Cremation.
Recommended
Public's help sought in locating man missing in KillarneyDec 25, 2024 18:29
Meals on Wheels Tralee serves Christmas dinner to 112 people at its Rock Street centreDec 25, 2024 18:19
Baby boy born to Abbeyfeale couple is Kerry's first Christmas babyDec 25, 2024 18:20
Over €10,000 provided to Kerry County Council for control of horses since 2019Dec 25, 2024 13:13
Over €1.8 million paid in Croí Cónaithe grants by Kerry County Council so far this yearDec 25, 2024 13:13