SHANNON MANNIX, Ahabeg West, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry, 21st January, 2025, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the loving care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Pre-deceased by her sister Amy. Deeply regretted by her loving parents Louise and Danny, her sisters Chloe, Rebecca, Alisha, Kelsey and Lily, her brother Dylan, grandmother Noan, grandfather Dan, aunt Doreen and Nick, uncles, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence in Ahabeg West, Lixnaw on Monday evening from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Requiem Mass for Shannon will be celebrated at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff on Tuesday morning at 11:00 am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.

Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House strictly private outside of Monday evening from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

Shannon's family would like to thank Dr. Patricia Sheahan and the staff of the Palliative Care Unit for the love and care shown to Shannon over the past two years.