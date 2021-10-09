Seán Rohan, Dromclough, Listowel.
Beloved brother of the late Colm and Maura. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Ciarán, sisters-in-law Anne and Maisie, nephew Bartholomew, nieces Margaret, Martina and Sinead, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Seán being celebrated at 11 am, live-streamed on the Irremore facebook page, burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Listowel Community Hospital or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.
Under new Government guidelines, the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%.
Recommended
No injuries reported after two collisions at Killarney roundaboutOct 9, 2021 13:10
Kerry Airport passenger numbers remain a fraction of those pre-pandemicOct 10, 2021 15:10
Hopes Castlecove will get speed indicator signs following limit increaseOct 10, 2021 17:10
Killorglin playground an accident waiting to happenOct 10, 2021 17:10
Kerry secondary school student wins national technology awardOct 10, 2021 16:10