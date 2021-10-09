Seán Rohan, Dromclough, Listowel.

Beloved brother of the late Colm and Maura. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Ciarán, sisters-in-law Anne and Maisie, nephew Bartholomew, nieces Margaret, Martina and Sinead, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Senan, Irremore, on Tuesday morning at 10.45 am, with the Requiem Mass for Seán being celebrated at 11 am, live-streamed on the Irremore facebook page, burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery, Tralee Road, Listowel.

Advertisement

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Listowel Community Hospital or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Under new Government guidelines, the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%.