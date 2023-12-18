Advertisement

Dec 18, 2023 16:30 By receptionradiokerry
Seán Reidy, New Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick,

Passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 17th December 2023.

Seán is very sadly missed by his loving parents Johnny and Marie, brothers Michael and Eamonn, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving on Wednesday, 20th December to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, at 9.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10.00 a.m.  followed by private cremation.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

No flowers please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

