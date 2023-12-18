Seán Reidy, New Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick,
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 17th December 2023.
Seán is very sadly missed by his loving parents Johnny and Marie, brothers Michael and Eamonn, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Funeral arriving on Wednesday, 20th December to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, at 9.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10.00 a.m. followed by private cremation.
Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:
www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish
No flowers please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.
Advertisement
Recommended
Investigations underway after man’s body discovered in North KerryDec 18, 2023 15:05
City fined for behaviour of playersDec 18, 2023 17:04
Kerry gardaí urge vigilance following massive increase in burglariesDec 18, 2023 17:07
Horse Racing Ireland announces budget for 2024Dec 18, 2023 16:43
Munster Hurling League launchedDec 18, 2023 16:43