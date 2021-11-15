Seán O'Neill, Bunagarha, Listowel.

Predeceased by his father Michael, sister Hannah and brother Eoin. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family, his wife Catriona, children Ruairí, Orla and Emer, mother Phil, grandson Oisín, brothers Pat, Tony and Aidan, sisters Breda and Eilish, Ruairí's partner Anne, son-in-law Brian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Wednesday evening from 7.30 p.m to 9.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Seán being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry online at www.kerryhospice.com