Sean O’Mahoney, O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee and formerly of Ballyseedy, Tralee; died peacefully on 2nd March 2025 at home. Predeceased by his sisters Marie & Babs.

Sadly missed by his loving nieces, Fiona, Ann, Una & Deirdre, his brother-in-law Jack Kelly, grand nephews, grand nieces, great grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral and House Private.

May He Rest in Peace

Advertisement

Enquiries to John O’Rahilly at Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632