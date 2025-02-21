Sean O’Connor of Yonkers, New York formerly of Kilcolman, Asdee, passed peacefully on February 19th, 2025.

Sean is predeceased by his father, John Joe, mother Hannah and brothers Edward and Martin. Sean is survived by his heartbroken wife, Martina, sister Jean (Tommy), brothers Paddy (Ruth) and Michael (Geraldine).

Sean will be sadly missed by his brothers in-law Mick and Kevin Doherty, nephews Eamon ,Sean, JJ, Michael, Ciaran and Matthew, nieces Moira, Aoife, and Madison, his aunt Bridget McKeon and many relatives and wide circle of friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballylongford on Monday evening 24th February from 5-7pm.

Requiem Mass for Sean will take place on Tuesday 25th February in St. Mary's Church Asdee at 11am followed by internment in Lislaughtin Abbey.