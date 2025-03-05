Sean O'Connor

Peacefully in the company of his loving family at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved son of the late Jeremiah and Mary and dearly loved brother of Eddie, Joan (O'Sullivan), Sheila, Mary (Moynihan) and the late Jerome. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother-in-law Michael, his nieces and nephews Edwin, Elizabeth, Marie, Denis, Josephine, Dermot, Edward, Siobhán, Michael, Patrick, Ian and Geraldine and their partners, his grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Donal and sister-in-law Evelyn.

"May Sean Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin