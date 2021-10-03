Sean Murphy, The Starlite, Killorglin and formerly of Barraduff.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons & daughters; Majella, Caroline, Daniel & Aiden and their partners Carl, Denise & John, grandchildren, brothers & sisters; Paidi, Margaret, Jer, Donal & Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

The funeral cortege will depart from Sean's residence at 12.05pm on Tuesday to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care

House Strictly Private Please.