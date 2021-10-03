Sean Murphy, The Starlite, Killorglin and formerly of Barraduff.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons & daughters; Majella, Caroline, Daniel & Aiden and their partners Carl, Denise & John, grandchildren, brothers & sisters; Paidi, Margaret, Jer, Donal & Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
The funeral cortege will depart from Sean's residence at 12.05pm on Tuesday to St. James's Church Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin.
Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care
House Strictly Private Please.
Recommended
Kerry people urged to take part in BulbsForBees campaignOct 3, 2021 17:10
Huge Kerry success at this year's Blas na hÉireann awardsOct 3, 2021 16:10
Calls for camera to be installed to combat anti-social behaviour in TraleeOct 3, 2021 16:10
New entrance sign to welcome visitors into FenitOct 3, 2021 17:10
Green light for extension to south Kerry five-star hotelOct 3, 2021 17:10