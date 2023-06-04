The death has occurred of Sean Mulvihill

Doonferris, Lisselton

Sean passed away peacefully at University Hospital Kerry after a brief illness, surrounded by his family.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife, Mollie, sisters, Philomena Prendergast and Kathleen Brennan, brother-in-law, Jack Broderick

Deeply missed by his sons and daughter, Donal, Senan, Raymond, Maurice, Anthony and Liz ( Kennelly ) , brother, Seamus ( Chicago ), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren,nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and neighbours

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home today, Thursday for neighbours and friends

Reposing at Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday 9th June from 7.30-9.30pm

Removal from his home on Saturday 10th to St Teresa`s Church, Ballydonoghue for Requiem Mass at 1.00pm

Burial afterwards in Killehenny cemetery, Ballybunion

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, UHK