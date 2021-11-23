Sean McKenna, Greenane, Templenoe, Kenmare.
He will be deeply missed by his loving family, his wife Katherine (née O'Brien & formerly of Ballyduff), his mother Mary, children Clare, Daniel & Kieran, grandchildren Oliver, Nathaniel & Elijah and many extended family and friends.
Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon at St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Interment immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. No flowers please.
Advertisement
Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o Lawlors Funeral Directors, Ballyduff.
Recommended
Kerry man charged with committing sexual offences against a child indicates guilty pleaNov 25, 2021 09:11
Plans to enhance historic town square in Mid KerryNov 23, 2021 10:11
No intensive care or general beds available at University Hospital KerryNov 25, 2021 17:11
Castleisland company says dispute with Kerry County Council threatens workers homesNov 25, 2021 17:11
Council to cordon off part of road to Ladies Beach in BallybunionNov 25, 2021 13:11