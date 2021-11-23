Advertisement

Sean McKenna

Nov 26, 2021 11:11 By receptionradiokerry
Sean McKenna, Greenane, Templenoe, Kenmare.

He will be deeply missed by his loving family, his wife Katherine (née O'Brien & formerly of Ballyduff), his mother Mary, children Clare, Daniel & Kieran, grandchildren Oliver, Nathaniel & Elijah and many extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon at St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.  Interment immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff.  No flowers please.

Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o Lawlors Funeral Directors, Ballyduff.

