Advertisement

Sean McKenna

Aug 6, 2022 13:08 By receptionradiokerry
Sean McKenna

Sean McKenna

No.3 St Brendans Terrace, Steelroe, Killorglin

Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home Killorglin Sunday evening from 4.30-7pm

Removal from his residence Monday afternoon to St James Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 12.30pm Burial afterwards at Dromavalla cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be livestreamed at mcnmedia.tv

 Family Flowers only, donations if desired to palliative care University Hospital Kerry.

House private please

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons & daughters, grandchildren & great grandchildren

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus