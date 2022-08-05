Aug 6, 2022 13:08

Sean McKenna No.3 St Brendans Terrace, Steelroe, Killorglin Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home Killorglin Sunday evening from 4.30-7pm Removal from his residence Monday afternoon to St James Church Killorglin for requiem mass at 12.30pm Burial afterwards at Dromavalla cemetery Killorglin. Mass will be livestreamed at mcnmedia.tv Family Flowers only, donations if desired to palliative care University Hospital Kerry. House private please Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons & daughters, grandchildren & great grandchildren