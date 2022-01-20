Sean Lynch 'St Enda's', Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Kielduff Post Office
Funeral cortege leaving his residence on Monday morning (January 24th) at 11.00AM to arrive at St John’s Parish Church Tralee at 11.30AM for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.
Sean’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie
House private please.
Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee
Wife Eileen, children Patrick, Eileen, Siobhán, Michelle, John, Sinéad, Danny, Deirdre, Christopher and the late Mary (who pre-deceased him in August 2021), his 30 treasured grandchildren, brother Der, sisters Eily, Sr. Catherine, Joan and Nora, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
