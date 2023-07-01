Seán Lynch, Moybella, Lisselton. Suddenly, on June 30th, 2023, at his home. Seán will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary, daughters Déirdre and Úna, son-in-law Rob, grandchildren Niall and Clodagh, brother Mike, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, wonderful neighbours, former work colleagues and many friends.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Tuesday evening from 8.00 p.m to 9.30 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Wednesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Seán being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Ballybunion.
