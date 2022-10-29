Seán (John) Mallon of Lioscarraig Drive, Caherslee, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (31st) from 4 to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 12 noon where the Requiem Mass for Seán will be celebrated at 12.30 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Samaritans or The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. , or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information- Seán died peacefully at home on 29th October 2022, surrounded in love, by his wife Elsie (nee Carmody) and beloved daughter Kathleen (Kate). Sadly missed by his loving family, his nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.