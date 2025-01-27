Sean/Jack O'Connor, Liverpool and Nohovaldaly, Rathmore; after a short illness at his home in Liverpool on 16th January, 2025, Beloved son of the late Margaret and Jackie O’Connor, brother of the late Art and recently deceased Norma. Missed beyond words by his wife Lynne, sadly missed by his brothers Anthony and Jerome, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Marie and Breeda, Aunts Han Shorthall (Urlingford), Bridie O'Riordan (Banteer), Carmel Fee (New York), Eileen O'Brien (UK), Lynne’s children and their families, nephews, niece, relatives neighbours and work colleagues.

Reposing at O'Leary Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree (Eircode P51 WD63) on Wednesday from 6.30pm to 8pm, Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Cullen at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery,