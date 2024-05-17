Sean (Jack) Joy, Knocknagoshel Cross and formerly of 1, Church View, Knocknagoshel.
Died peacefully on Thursday, May 16th after a short illness in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by his parents John and Mary, sister Mary Doonan and brothers Paddy and Bob. Sean will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Judy and his son Gerard, sister Anne Coakley (Tralee), brothers-in-law Joe Doonan, Tim Coakley and Eamon O'Sullivan, sister-in-law Martina Joy, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
May Sean Rest in Peace
Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel Village, this Sunday evening, May 19th, from 6pm to 8pm.
Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel, at 10:30am for Sean's Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.
Live streaming of Sean's Requiem Mass can be viewed on the St. Mary's Church Knocknagoshel Facebook page.
