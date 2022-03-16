Sean Guerin, Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton, Co. Limerick and late of Dooncaha, Tarbert.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert, on Saturday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Sean being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com , followed by burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Cemetery, Ballylongford.

Peacefully, on March 17th, 2022, at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Bridget. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brother Francis, sister Maura, brother-in-law George, sisters-in-law Eileen and Sr. Catherine, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.