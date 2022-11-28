Sean Diggins
Ferry Road, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry,
Peacefully at his home. 30th November, 2022. Predeceased by his wife Theresa Diggins (née Rohan), his sister Anne Murphy, Jim Murphy and his parents Molly and Jim Diggins. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Deirdre and her partner Jo Gregory, Marie and her partner Carlos Luque, grandson Neachtar Luque Diggins, brothers Paudie, Frank and Michael, sisters in law Carmen Diggins, Anne Rohan, Norah Rohan and Catherine Rohan, nieces Ingrid, Laura and Niamh, nephews Peter, Fergal, Paul, James and Sean, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Friday evening from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm followed by removal at 7:30pm to St. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website. Please use the condolen
