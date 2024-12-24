The death has taken place of Seán Dee, Rusheen, Ballylongford. Peacefully on Monday 23rd December 2024, at Cork University Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his parents John and Kit R.I.P.

Seán is sadly missed and deeply mourned by his loving family; wife Aine, children Ciara, Jack and Orla, sister Sandra, brother-in-law Stephen, niece Kate and nephew Seán, Aunts, Uncles, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main St, Ballylongford this Friday 27th December 2024 from 5.30 pm to 7.30pm with Seán’s funeral cortege proceeding to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford, Kerry afterwards. Requiem Mass for Seán will take place at 11.00am on Saturday 28th December, followed by burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Grove, Ardfert, Kerry. A donation box will be in place at the Funeral Home.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam