Seán Buckley

The death has occurred of Sean Buckley, late of Carraganes, Ballydesmond, Co. Cork and formerly of Coolwood Park, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Sean passed away peacefully on July 5th surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of the Mercy University Hospital Cork. Brother of the late Mick and Timmy and grandad of the late Baby Fionn.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Stasia, sons John, William and David, daughter Liz, sisters Eileen and Maura, grandchildren Sean Óg, Oisin, Jimmy, Maria and Ollie, daughter –in-law Daisy, John’s partner Lorraine and Liz’s partner Liam, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law Vincent and Pat, sisters-in-law Claire and Colette, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home Kiskeam on Friday (July 7th) from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into St. Patricks Church Ballydesmond on Saturday (July 8th) at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.