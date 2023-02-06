Seán Broderick, 5 St. Ita’s, Convent Street, Abbeyfeale and formerly of New Street, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and Limerick County Council, passed away peacefully, at his home on Monday February 6th 2023, in his 97th year. Seán, husband of the late Vera, is very sadly missed by his loving daughters Marie Therese and Siobhán, sister Ita, sons-in-law Diarmuid and Andy, grandchildren Muireann, Cathal, Róisín, Gearóid and Niamh, sister-in-law Gemma, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Seán is predeceased by his brother Jimmy, sisters Margaret and Joan.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday, February 8th from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00. Requiem Mass in The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Thursday, February 9th at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Ita’s Centre Abbeyfeale.