Sean Adams, Glin, Co. Limerick, founder of Adams Glin & Tralee.
Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Mike, Des and Shane, daughters in law (Rachel, Mary & Nodlaig), grandchildren (Shannon, Rachel, Jordan, Amy, Sean, Jack, Evie & Hugo), sister (Eileen Reidy) brothers (Gerald & Michael), nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and staff of Adams of Glin & Adams of Tralee.
Reposing at Adams of Glin Garage on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.
Requiem mass for Sean Adams will take place on Sunday at 1pm in Glin Church
Followed by burial in the Church Grounds.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Ard Curam Fuschia Centre.
